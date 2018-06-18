Chance for afternoon thunderstorms, highs in upper 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The weekend rainstorm associated with the remnants of Hurricane Bud is over and moving out of Colorado with a cold front set to move in on Monday afternoon.

There will be fog and mist in the morning, then some sunshine followed by a 40 percent chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

Highs will reach about 78 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains start partly sunny then there's a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the 60s and 70s.

There will be some fog again Tuesday morning ahead of a 50 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms, and highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday has a 30 percent chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Drier air moves into Colorado on Thursday and Friday. The summer solstice happens at 4:07 a.m. Thursday.

The weekend will have morning sun and isolated afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

