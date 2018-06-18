Bail denied for suspected Westminster road rage shooter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- The man suspected of opening fire in a road rage incident that left a boy dead and his mother and brother in critical condition was denied bail while making his first court appearance Monday morning.

Jeremy Webster, 23, is being held for investigation of first-degree murder after deliberation with intent, first-degree murder extreme indifference, first-degree assault and criminal attempt to commit a Class 1 felony.

He is due back in court on Thursday morning to be advised of the formal charges.

Webster is being represented by a public defender and cannot have any contact with witnesses.

According to the Westminster Police Department, on Thursday afternoon, Webster followed a vehicle with a mother, identified as 41-year-old Megan Bigelow, and her three children, boys ages 13, 12 and 8, for several blocks.

Police said Webster and Bigelow were arguing before the suspect shot the woman and two of the children in the Cedar Wood Square parking lot near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Webster fled the scene but was taken into custody about three hours after the shooting when the Colorado State Patrol intercepted his vehicle on Interstate 25 near Castle Rock.

The boy, identified as was 13-year-old Vaughn Bigelow, pronounced dead, and his mother and brother suffered life-threatening injuries.

Bigelow and and her 8-year-old son were last in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, police said. Bigelow's 12-year-old son was not shot. He left the car and fled the scene, according to a police affidavit.

The family issued a statement requesting privacy.

An autopsy was performed on Vaughn Bigelow on Monday morning.

Another man, 40-year-old John Gale, also was shot while sitting in his vehicle with his daughter but is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Webster admitted to shooting the four people, according to a court document obtained Friday. he claim he has mental health issues and just started a new medication that day.

The victims have no relationship with Webster, police said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for expenses.