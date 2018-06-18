3 suspects in custody after armed carjacking ends in crash south of downtown Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- An armed carjacking ended in a crash early Monday morning and three suspects were taken into custody after a search, the Denver Police Department said.

The carjacking happened at 24th and Walnut streets in the RiNo neighborhood, police said.

The suspects fled the scene before crashing at East Fourth Avenue and Grant Street south of downtown.

A perimeter was set up in the area, extending from East Second to East Sixth avenues and from Logan to Lincoln streets. The suspects were found and taken into custody about 5 a.m.

Police did not say if there were any injuries.