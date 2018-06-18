× AIDS Walk & Celebration of Life Festival

What: AIDS Walk 2018 & Celebration of Life Festival

When: Saturday, August 18th from 9a-6p

Where: Cheesman Park (click here for map)

FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 are proud to again support this year’s AIDS Walk and Celebration of Life Festival. Join us for an inspiring and fun-filled morning emceed by our own Chris Parente.

The AIDS Walk and Celebration of Life Festival features fun for everyone and promises to be a memorable event. The day kicks off with a 5k run/walk in the surounding Cheesman Park area, afterwards stick around and enjoy the festival as well as the grass volleyball tournament! Festival will include activities for kids, food, drink, vendors and more!

For more information , click here.