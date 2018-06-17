Thousands attend annual Denver PrideFest Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- More than 100,000 people donned colorful and elaborate costumes Sunday, marching to the state capitol for LGBTQ equality.

Denver’s PrideFest Parade is one of the largest in the nation, drawing an estimated 400,000 people to Civic Center Park.

“Everyone gets to be who they want today,” said Rodrigo Ruedas. “Everybody gets to express their pride, and just be happy.”

The parade started at Cheesman Park, and went down Colfax to the State Capitol.

The grand marshals leading the way were Charlie Craig and Dave Mullins. The couple has received national attention over the last 5 years, after a Lakewood baker refused to bake them a wedding cake because of his religious beliefs.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that that baker did not violate Colorado’s anti-discrimination law. The ruling did not decide whether a business can refuse service to gay or lesbian people based on religious objections.

“It’s been a stressful and emotional past couple of weeks,” said Craig. “To feel the love from our community really means a lot.”

“If you read the ruling, there is a lot of language in there that is very positive, that talks about the dignity of LGBT people and that their rights are civil rights,” says Mullins. “The decision in this case in no way, shape, or form affects Colorado’s anti-discrimination law. People have the exact same protections today, as they did before the Supreme Court ruling. So it’s more complicated than who won, and who lost.”

PrideFest wraps up Sunday at 6pm.