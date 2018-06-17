Teenager in critical condition after hit and run in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. - A hit and run in Aurora, early Sunday morning has one teenager fighting for his life. Parts of E. Colfax and Peoria were shut down for hours as police investigated.

Police are looking for a black SUV that drove west on Colfax and left the scene just after it happened.

Meanwhile, 17 year old, Javion Hurd's family has not left his side as their loved one now sits in critical condition.

“He’s fighting for his life, he’s fighting to survive," Sheriece Furness, Javion Hurd's mom said. “To see a young man walk across the stage, and then a month later, to see him on a bed fighting for his life, and not even breathing on his own, is so heartbreaking.”

Furness also said, “Even if he wasn’t crossing the street right, I feel like anyone who just left him there, thank god for the pedestrians and everyone else who came up, but just to leave him there, just like he was a piece of slab of ribs, it hurts my heart, it hurts my heart."

Police say the accident happened around 3:30am Sunday. A tweet about closures was sent out from the Aurora Police Department just after 7am. The victim's mom, says she wasn't notified until 8am, and didn't get any real details until her interview with the Problem Solvers around 4:30pm.

“I feel like the whole situation should’ve been publicized like anybody else, i feel like if you’re going to sit up there and care about one person, and say pedestrian hit from a motorcycle car accident, then don’t treat Javion Jamal Hurd like he’s just not somebody who matters, he matters, he matters, and he’s up here fighting for his life," Furness said.

Hurd's mom says he has a broken pelvis, tubes all through his body, and blood clots in his head.

“I just want my son to come out of it, it’s so graphic, and it hurts me so much to see my son and not having him respond to me, and saying mom and telling me he loves me," Furness said. “I’ve already lost a son, this is my only son that i got left.”

If you want to help this family click here.