Strong storms to continue through the evening, overnight hours

Scattered thunderstorms will continue across the Front Range as we head into the Sunday evening and overnight hours. Some storms will be strong to severe, capable of producing damaging wind, large hail and an isolated tornado.

Storms will slowly dissipate by the start of the day on Monday. Expect muggy, cloudy conditions with temps in the 50s as you start your work week.

By Monday afternoon, a few isolated showers will be possible as highs reach the upper 70s. Similar to Sunday, any storms that form will be capable of producing strong wind, frequent lightning and heavy rain.

This active pattern will stick around throughout the upcoming work week, with the chance of showers each and every afternoon. Some minor flooding may occur due to this pattern, especially on the eastern plains. As a result of the cloudy and wet weather, temperatures will remain below average through the week, with highs staying in the 70s and low 80s.Conditions look to dry out by Friday and Saturday, as highs return to the low 80s.

