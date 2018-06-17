Several water main breaks in Westminster leave dozens without service, closes roads

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Several water main breaks in Westminster have left dozens without service as crews hustle to fix the problems Sunday night, according to Westminster Police.

A break at 7591 Winona Ct. left 10 customers without service as crews worked to isolate the water line.

At 10699 Johnson St., a hydrant leak was discovered but didn’t affect any homes or businesses.

Another problem at 4975 W. 103rd Ave. left 51 customers without service as the water line was isolated.

At 78th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard, another water line was isolated, leaving a Pizza Hut without service. And crews were working to provide a temporary line to a nearby retirement center.

Drivers are asked to avoid the areas until the all-clear has been given by authorities. There is no estimated time for all the streets to reopen and officials have not said what caused the separate breaks.

Residents in the area can check the City of Westminster website for updates.