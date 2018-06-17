× Father’s Day forecast looking soggy, cooler

DENVER — The forecast for Father’s Day remains soggy and cooler, with highs only making it into the middle 70s.

Expect periods of heavy rain during the midday and afternoon hours, as storms will also be capable of producing damaging wind, frequent lightning and small hail. Minor flooding will also be possible across the Denver metro area, as rainfall totals throughout the day could reach anywhere from 0.50-1.5″ by the start of the day on Monday.

Expect a few lingering showers to continue across the state for the start of the work week on Monday. Thanks to a little morning sunshine, temperatures will be a few degrees warmer, topping off in the upper 70s.

This cool and wet weather pattern will stay over the state throughout the upcoming week, with the chance of showers each and every day through Saturday. Temperatures will also remain below average, topping off in the 70s and low 80s through the next seven days.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.