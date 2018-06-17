Client stiffs hair salon when it’s time to pay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Caught on camera; a local hair salon needs your help tracking down the customer who they say ripped them off.

Hairdresser, Shannon Gould, says the woman is a con-artist. She sat in the salon chair for nearly three hours making conversation – the whole time never planning to pay.

“With her whole demeanor, I never saw it coming,” Shannon Gould said.

With a little cut and color, Gould takes pride in giving her clients a newfound confidence.

“I love making people feel beautiful about themselves inside and out,” Gould said.

Last Thursday, at 4 p.m. Gould welcomed a new customer named Sarah into her chair at Pace Setters Salon, off of Garrison and 6th Avenue, in Lakewood.

“She was so nice. So nice. She’s was someone I was like wow, I just moved here – we could be friends,” Gould said.

After the three-hour, detailed highlight service and haircut, Gould walked the woman up front to pay.

“I walked her up to the front and she swipes her card well the card declined, and it declined again.”

Gould says customers cards have been declined before and didn’t think much of it. Most find other ways to pay – something this woman told her she was going to do.

“She said you know what, let me just run out to my car. I’m going to leave everything right here. And I will be right back.”

The woman even left collateral at the front of the store – her purse and credit card. But as the minutes ticked by, it became clear, she wasn’t coming back.

“When we looked in the purse, ultimately it was completely empty,” Gould said.

The credit card belonged was in a man’s name, and according to Chase Bank, the account had been closed.

“It’s just betrayal. That’s the purest form of it. I just feel violated,” Gould said.

While Gould will likely never collect on the nearly two hundred dollars, she wants this woman caught before someone else gets burned.

“It’s hurtful, it’s time consuming, I would just hate for it to happen to someone else out there,” Gould said.

If you recognize the woman in the video contact Lakewood Police.