Caught on tape: Denver landlord denies Muslim restaurant owner a space

DENVER -- On the corner of Corona and 9th, what used to be the White Fence Farm is collecting dust in a Capitol Hill neighborhood. Crag Caldwell has a five year lease on the space, and closed down his shop, looking for someone to sublet his lease.

That's when he came across the Khan family, they own a successful Curry & Kabob restaurant in Boulder, and are looking to expand.

Caldwell says he was caught off guard when he brought up the idea to his landlord, only to get rejected. The reason surprised him so much, he says he started recording conversations with his landlord, Katina Gatchis.

"I mean if I have a good tenant financially, he’s stronger than I am," you can hear Caldwell say on the tape, advocating for the Kahn family.

"No he's not," you can hear Gatchis say. "You're an American."

"Oh you need an American person?" Caldwell said.

"American person I need," Gatchis said.

Gatchis owns Capitol Hill Liquors across the street from the property, along with several properties on that strip. Both Caldwell and the Khans are now suing Gatchis over these statements, claiming she is discriminating and not doing business with the Khans based on race and religion.

"So if I get anybody, as long as it’s not a Muslim, I’d be okay?" Caldwell asks during a taped conversation.

"Yes," Gatchis replies.

"This is unabashed, unapologetic racism, bigotry, islamophobia, and has no business or place in our community," said Qusair Mohamedbhai, representing the Khans and Caldwell for the lawsuit.

Attempts to get in touch with Gatchis or her legal team were unsuccessful, but court filings indicate Ms. Gatchis is denying the claims made by Caldwell and the Khans.

"The Khans are every bit as American as everyone else," Mohamedbhai said. "There are no tiers of Americans, there are no hierarchy of Americans. We are all equal under the law."

The trial is set for March of 2019.