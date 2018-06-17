Buffalo Fire in Summit County now 95 percent contained

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Buffalo Fire that began burning near Silverthorne last week is now 95 percent contained, fire officials announced on Sunday morning.

The fire was first reported on June 12 and has burned about 90 acres near two large subdivisions.

The Summit County fire forced about 1,300 residents from their homes. The evacuations have since been lifted.

“We thank the public in advance for adhering to the closure order and remaining completely out of the fire area while crews continue working,” said Bill Jackson, District Ranger. “There are still smoldering hot spots within the fire perimeter that may continue to produce smoke; additionally there are fire weakened trees, stump holes and ongoing fire operations.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation but investigators said that the fire was likely human-caused.