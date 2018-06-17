1 critically injured in Thornton rollover crash on I-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- One person is in critical condition following a rollover crash on Interstate 25 in Thornton on Sunday morning, the Thornton Police Department said.

There was only one vehicle in the crash and at least one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, police said. It is unknown if the person was the driver or passenger.

It is unknown what caused the crashed.

The crash happened on the northbound lanes of the interstate just south of Thornton Parkway. The crash caused the interstate to be closed from 84th Avenue to Thornton Parkway for several hours on Sunday morning.

Two lanes reopened around 8 a.m.