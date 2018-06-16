× Well needed rain, cooler temps headed to Colorado

Rain gear will be needed across Colorado for any outdoor weekend plans. Conditions will start dry Saturday morning, as clouds build through the midday and afternoon hours. Thunderstorms will be possible across the western half of the state by lunchtime, with storm chances increasing during the afternoon and evening for the Denver metro area. Storms today will be spotty, but still capable of producing heavy rain, strong wind and frequent lightning. Highs on Saturday will remain above average, reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Front Range.

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for southwestern Colorado with the potential of flooding across the 416 and Burro Wildfires near Durango.

A few lingering, spotty showers will be possible overnight as temperatures dip into the upper 50s. Sunday will start off gloomy, with clouds and muggy conditions. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out to start the day.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain and minor flooding will be the main concern, as storms will also be capable of producing small hail, damaging wind and frequent lightning. Temperatures will be significantly cooler as a result of the clouds and rain, reaching only the mid-70s for Father’s Day afternoon.

Rainfall totals will vary depending on the location, but a general range of 0.5-1.50″ across the Denver metro area look possible at this time. Some localized higher amounts of up to 2″ are a possibility.

Our wet pattern will continue through the upcoming work week, with the chance of showers each afternoon through Friday. Due to the rain and clouds, temperatures will also be on the cooler side, staying in the 70s in the Denver metro area.

