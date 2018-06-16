× Upper Mailbox Fire burns 474 acres in Montrose County, 20 percent contained

REDVALE, Colo. — A wildfire burning in Montrose County has grown to nearly 500 acres. However, containment has reached 20 percent due to favorable weather conditions.

The wildfire is located 4 miles northeast of the town of Redvale near the southern border of Montrose County. The fire is burning public and private land close to the San Miguel River.

Officials said a Type 3 Incident Management Team will assume command of the fire beginning Sunday.

Also known as the Upper Mailbox Fire, it began Friday afternoon. According to KKCO, it was caused by a lightning strike. The station said pre-evacuation notices were sent to homes in the area of Ragsdale Road by the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.