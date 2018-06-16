Surveillance video captures thieves stealing bikes from Golden shop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- A popular bicycle shop in Golden said thieves stole $50,000 worth of bikes around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance footage shows what appears to be two people breaking into the Golden Bike Shop.

"They smashed in the front window and made off with about $50,000 worth of high-end bikes," the shop said in a Facebook post that included a short clip of the surveillance footage. Nearly 50,000 people follow the shop's Facebook page.

"It was really violent. And just knowing that was going on in our shop -- it was really alarming," said Golden Bike Shop Co-owner Alex Henes.

The store said stolen bikes include:

Pivot Mach 5.5 XX1 Eagle with Reynolds carbon wheels (red, medium)

Santa Cruz Highto wer 27.5+ C GX Eagle (white, large)

Yeti SB5 C Beti GX Eagle (turquoise, small)

Mondraker Foxy C 27.5 RR SL X01 Eagle with Enve carbon wheels (black, small)

Three Mondraker Foxy C 27.5 RR GX Eagles -- (all red, one each in small, medium and large sizes)



The burglary is the second of its kind in recent months in Golden. Pedal Pushers Cyclery was broken into in February. Thieves stole an estimated $35,000 worth of bikes from the store.

"It's kind of the nature of the beast right around here. You pretty much live life every day expecting to be broken into because it’s such a rampant thing in this area right now," said Pedal Pushers Cyclery Owner Eric Francis. He said he has implemented a number of new security measures since the break-in.

According to shop owners, police said the bikes are being sold in Mexico.

Both the Golden Bike Shop and Pedal Pushers Cyclery are insured. Like Pedal Pushers, Golden Bike Shop plans to install security upgrades.

The store's management is asking anyone who might recognize the thieves or who may have helpful information contact them and Golden police. Anonymous tips can always be made by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.