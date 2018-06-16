PrideFest, Juneteenth, Comic Con, Greek Festival, Century Ride make for busy weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Downtown Denver is celebration central this weekend. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected as Pridefest, Comicon and Juneteenth take place ... all at the same time.

PrideFest

It all starts with the PrideFest 5k run Saturday morning. It starts at the state Capitol and heads toward Cheesman Park.

Then the activities continue throughout the day At Civic Center Park -- and at a handful of bars across the city.

The big PrideFest parade happens Sunday morning at 9:30 at Cheesman Park. This is one of the biggest pride festivals in the country. They`re expecting about 400,000 people this year.

Juneteenth Music Festival

The annual Juneteenth Music Festival in Five Points starts Saturday morning and it’s expected to draw thousands of people as well. The center of that celebration is around the 27th Avenue and Welton Street area.

Comic Con

Denver Comic Con runs all weekend at the Colorado Convention Center. They`re expecting over 100,000.

Denver Century Ride

Hundreds of bicycle riders are participating in the Coldwell Banker Century Ride Saturday. Colorado's Own Channel 2 is proud to support the event.

IT offers a wide variety of routes for cyclist of all skill levels and passion. Route options include 25, 50, 85 and 100-mile rides. All routes start and end at the Shops at Northfield Stapleton and they take riders through the scenic Denver Metro area.

Denver Greek Festival

The 53rd Annual Denver Greek Festival is taking place this weekend at The Assumption of the Theotokos Greek Orthodox Cathedral at Alameda and Leetsdale in Denver.

Organizers expect 25,000 people to attend the 3-day family-friendly event.

Enjoy traditional Greek food at the festival, while immersing yourself in sounds of live Greek music and traditional dance entertainment.

It runs 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Sunday.