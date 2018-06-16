Juneteenth: Thousands celebrate African-American culture, history in Five Points

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- For decades, thousands of people have made their way to Denver's Five Points neighborhood for Juneteenth, a celebration of African-American history and culture.

“This is awesome, like, look around,” festival organizer Norman Harris said.

The celebration commemorates June 19, 1865: the day the last group of slaves in the United States were freed.

“Once they discovered they were free, they started to celebrate that day,” Harris said. “The date is June 19th. Some people found out on the 17th, some people found out on the 15th, but around about the 19th was the official date.”

“Anybody that’s African-American in Denver, Colorado, should actually come down here," attendee Julius Carey said.

While most of the celebration was just like the ones before, there was an opportunity to step into the past this year.

For the first time in awhile, the historic Rossonian Hotel was open for a few hours. It was filled with artwork from various local artists.

“It was a monument,” Carey said.

While the building is filled with old paint and pipes now, it used to be the only hotel black performers could stay in when they visited Denver.

“They would play clubs downtown on [the] 16th Street Mall, but they couldn’t stay in the hotels, so they’d come down to Five Points and they’d stay in this place," Harris said.

The hotel may not look like a home now, but it was a home away from home for many people. It was also a bar and a lounge.

“It was a place that everybody used to go to,” Carey said.

While the old hotel was only only open for a few hours during the Juneteenth celebration, there are plans to revitalize the building for good.

Developers announced earlier in the year they wanted to make the building a lounge with a jazz club and hotel, just like it was before.