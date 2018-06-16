Hundreds of additional 416 Fire evacuees allowed to return home

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — Mandatory evacuation orders have been lifted for several hundred more Coloradans who live and work near the 416 Fire burning in southwestern Colorado.

Beginning 8 a.m. Sunday, people will be able to return to homes and businesses on both east and west sides of U.S. Highway 550 between Glacier Club and Needles. The area includes Haviland Lake, Electra Lake and Lakewood Meadows.

The 284 residences and two businesses in the area will remain under a pre-evacuation notice.

On Friday, the mandatory evacuation order was lifted for a separate 761 homes and 94 businesses.

At one point, at least 1,900 residences had been evacuated.

Additionally, Highway 550 will reopen to the public without a law enforcement escort beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday.

While the 416 Fire has grown to about 34,000 acres, weather conditions are improving. It is 25 percent contained.