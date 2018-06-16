Heavy rain, cooler temps for Father’s Day

DENVER -- Isolated showers and thunderstorms will linger across the Front Range throughout the rest of Saturday evening and overnight. Conditions will be breezy at times, with gusts up to 30 mph possible overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to start the day on Sunday.

Showers and significantly cooler temperatures are ahead for Father's Day, with highs only making it into the 70s. The chance of rain will gradually increase through the midday and afternoon hours, with widespread thunderstorms expected. Periods of very heavy rain, strong wind and frequent lightning will be the main concerns. Anywhere from 0.5" to 2" of rain will be possible across the Denver metro area, so urban flooding will be possible.

A few lingering showers will stick around Sunday night into Monday morning. Expect drying conditions throughout the start of our work week on Monday, but highs will stay below average, only making it into the mid-70s.

Our weather pattern will remain active heading into the upcoming week, with a chance of showers every day through Saturday. Temperatures will also stay on the cool side, with highs in the 70 to 80s.

