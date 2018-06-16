× Freight train hits, kills pedestrian in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed when he was hit by a freight train early Saturday morning in Louisville.

Louisville police say it happened on the tracks near Front and Caledonia streets a little after 3 a.m.

“The engineers reportedly observed what they thought was debris on the tracks, but as they came closer, realized it was a person and applied the emergency brake,” A statement from Louisville police said.

The 35-year-old man was struck by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train.

The Boulder County Coroner’s office is working to identify the man and notify his next of kin.