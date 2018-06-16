× Badger Creek Fire near Wyoming-Colorado border grows to more than 19,000 acres

ALBANY COUNTY, Wyo. — A fire burning in southeastern Wyoming very close to the Colorado border has grown to 19,243 acres, according to an official update released Saturday evening. However, crews are expecting more favorable weather conditions during the next few days.

The fire has grown rapidly since it began on Sunday, June 10. It is located about 2 miles north of the Colorado state line in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

A number of evacuations have been issued. Communities under evacuation orders include: Foxpark, Mountain Home, Wold Tract, Wyocolo, Gramm, Beehive, Miller Lake and residences near Highway 10 from Woods Landing south to the Colorado border. The latter area includes Woods Landing, New Jelm and Jelm.

Foxborough is under a pre-evacuation notice.

Wyoming Highway 230 is closed between Woods Landing and the Colorado state line and Wyoming Highway 10 is closed from Woods Landing to the Colorado border. Additionally, in Colorado, Highway 127 is closed from the Colorado Highway 125 junction to the Wyoming state line.

An emergency closure in place for the Laramie Ranger District of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest and for the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forest.

“The closures are in place to ensure the protection of the public and fire personnel during operations for the Badger Creek Fire and will remain in effect until rescinded,” officials said.

Officials added that cooler weather, clouds and rain are expected to reduce fire behavior. Crews are expecting about half an inch of rain to fall in the area by Sunday.

531 people are fighting the fire from both the ground and air.

The fire is 28 percent contained.

“Although there is no containment reported yet on the Badger Creek Fire, firefighters have been working diligently to build control features to minimize the fire’s growth and limit damage to homes and resources,” officials said.

A Facebook page has been established to provide updates.

“Albany County requests those who have been evacuated to email ema@co.albany.wy.us with accurate contact information,” officials said.

The United States Forest Service Law Enforcement is asking the public for tips about the fire’s cause. Investigators request anyone with information call 307-745-2392 (option 5).