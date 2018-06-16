Air, ground crews fighting wildfire in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — Crews from a number of agencies are fighting a new wildfire in southern Pueblo County.

Also known as the Cedarwood Station Fire, the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office first tweeted about the fire just before 3:15 p.m. Saturday. It said the fire is burning prairie and cedar trees about 10 miles southeast of Colorado City.

No structures are currently threatened.

The fire has burned about 4.5 acres. As of approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday, containment was at 15 percent, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff.

Photos from Cedarwood Station Fire burning in south Pueblo County. 4.5 acres of prairie and cedar trees consumed. No structures threatened. pic.twitter.com/w6WIHtnYhv — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) June 16, 2018

Agencies working on the fire include the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Emergency Services Bureau and fire departments from Rye, Pueblo West, Pueblo City and Huerfano County. Crews are also receiving air support, but it is unclear which kind of aircraft is being used.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.