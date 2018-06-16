416 Fire grows to more than 34,000 acres, weather conditions improve

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — While the 416 Fire continues to grow in southwestern Colorado, weather conditions have become much more favorable for firefighting efforts.

The fire had burned 34,161 acres as of Saturday evening. There are 1,111 people fighting the fire and it is 25 percent contained.

On Friday, hundreds of evacuees were allowed to return home, although they did remain under a pre-evacuation notice.

Much of the fire area had already received a quarter inch of rain Saturday, with more moisture expected due to the remnants of Hurricane Bud passing over the Four Corners area.

“Rain showers will continue over the fires with rainfall totals of one-half to one inch through the region,” officials said in an update.

Temperatures will be cooler, with highs in the 60s. Relative humidity levels will be high — between 30 and 35 percent.

The region will become warmer and dryer beginning Monday. While humidity levels will decrease, they will likely not be as low as they were during the initial days of the fire. At that time, crews were dealing with humidity levels in the single digits.