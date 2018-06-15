Wet weekend ahead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The lack of rain in June has raised fire concerns across the state. However, our forecast is calling for rain...and lots of it! We have a weather pattern setting up that will increase rain chances and bring showers & thunderstorms to most of the state in the coming days.

The first wave of rain will move across the Colorado mountains on Saturday. Some of that rain could be heavy at times and there are Flash Flood watches in place. The areas of concern would be over burn scars in the central and southwestern mountains.

The chance for heavy rain shifts to northeast Colorado including Denver on Sunday. The pouring showers look possible especially late on Father's Day...sorry Dads! There could be localized flooding in spots from some of the heaviest rain.

And, the outlook keeps rain coming each day next week with another round of heavy rain on Tuesday across northeast Colorado. By the end of next week rain totals could be significant.

#cowx rain is coming back to Colorado...and lots of it...here are rain totals through Tuesday afternoon...so get ready for a wet weekend and a soggy next week pic.twitter.com/Ahje88dP1P — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) June 15, 2018

