Water World reopens following closure for possible water contamination

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. -- The Denver area's largest water park reopened Friday after being closed Thursday due to possible water contamination.

On Wednesday, the Tri-County Health Department said untreated water at Water World might have affected drinking fountains and been used to make ice, drinks and food at concession stands on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

The water contamination might have happened because of a power outage and subsequent repair of a broken valve that "likely allowed water from an irrigation pond to flow into the domestic water supply," the health department said Wednesday night.

The park reopened at 10 a.m. Friday after receiving clearance from the health department to do so.

“We want to thank Tri-County Health Department, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the city of Federal Heights for their response, assistance and collaboration in the past few days which enabled us to proceed with confidence in reassuring our guests that they are safe to enjoy Water World,” said Joann Cortez, a park spokesperson.

The park said people exposed to contaminated water may take up to 45 days to show symptoms if they do become sick. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms who visited Water World on June 11, 12 or 13 should contact their health provider and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment: 303-692-2700.

A doctor can check for pathogens sometimes found in untreated water, including norovirus, giardia, E. coli, cryptosporidium and hepatitis A, and then recommend appropriate treatment.

No illnesses had been reported as of Wednesday night.