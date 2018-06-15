Water main break closes Sheridan Boulevard in southwest Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A water main break closed Sheridan Boulevard in southwest Denver early Friday morning, Denver Water said.

The busy road was closed just south of Morrison Road. Detours are in place for the Friday morning commute.

Both directions of Sheridan were closed between West Arizona and West Mississippi avenues for repairs to the 12-inch main. There was no estimate for when the road would reopen.

Eight commercial customers lost water service. The cause of the break is under investigation.

Denver Water is undergoing $80 million in capital improvements for its water distribution system this year that includes pipes, treatments and pump stations.

There are more than 15 miles of pipes that are scheduled to be replaced this year.