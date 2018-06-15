Today’s Deal: $10 for a $20 Gift Certificate to Blue Pan Pizza!

No cash or credit back on unused amount Not valid with any other offers including lunch specials and happy hour No more than one voucher per table Tax not included Tip not included Expires 6 months from purchase date

Click here for more details.Blue Pan Pizza specializes in serving award winning Detroit- Style Pizza. Located in Denver’s West Highland and Congress Park neighborhoods, we offer full-service dine-in, carryout, delivery and pizza by the slice at both locations. While we have won multiple awards for our Detroit-Style Pizza, we urge you to try our other pizza styles, each of which has their own unique taste and texture.

Originated in the Motor City in the 1940’s, our Detroit-Style Pizza has won multiple national and international awards. The signature characteristic of Detroit-style pizza, the caramelized crust, is achieved by using a unique blend brick, white cheddar, and whole milk mozzarella cheeses. Our award winning sauce, made with Stanislaus tomatoes and high-quality extra virgin olive oil, is usually placed on top of the cheese prior to serving. Our light and airy dough is made in house daily using our proprietary triple rise technique. All our Detroit- style pizzas are baked in a Bakers Pride deck or a Matador electric oven, at very high temperatures.