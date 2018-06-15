Three dogs killed in Centennial house fire

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Three dogs have died in a fire at a Centennial home, according to South Metro Fire and Rescue. The deaths were due to “heavy smoke conditions,” the fire department said.

Firefighters tried to revive the animals with canine CPR, but were unsuccessful.

The fire happened on the 5800 block of South Pagosa Way near the intersection of East Orchard and South Buckley Roads.

No people were hurt in the fire.

Pagosa Update – Fire is under control, all searches of the home are clear, no injuries. Firefighters continue to overhaul and search for hot spots. Sadly, despite firefighters performing canine CPR, 3 dogs did not survive the heavy smoke conditions. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/WhhfzadFN2 — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) June 15, 2018

As of 1:35 p.m. Friday, firefighters were still on the scene searching for hot spots.