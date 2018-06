× Stella Blue Food Truck

Stella Blue Food Truck has been operating for 8 months. George Warner the chef/owner has been in the culinary industry for over 30 years. They have a diverse menu and some of their Fan favorites include our Crispy Parmesan Chicken Sandwich, our Caramelized Onion Burger and George’s Truck made Jalapeno Cheddar Tots. Other Features include Fish and Chips, a Cubano which includes their homemade Habenero Pickles and mustard and their Chocolate Covered Cinnamon Donuts.