Partial collapse causes major damage to building in west Denver

DENVER — A residential building in Denver has major damage after it partially collapsed Friday afternoon.

The Denver Fire Department responded to 1646 Winona Court. That’s just south of Sloan’s Lake.

There were no injuries. There was no information provided about what caused the collapse.

Video from SkyFOX showed the roof caved-in on the small apartment building. Walls on the outside of the two story structure cracked.

The American Red Cross was assisting the residents who were displaced.