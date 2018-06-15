Parker mayor named ‘Best Bald Dad,’ raises thousands for childhood cancer research

PARKER, Colo. — The mayor of Parker has a new title to add to his resume: Best Bald Dad. Mayor Mike Waid was given the award following his fundraising efforts for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which is dedicated to funding childhood cancer research.

Since 2013, Waid has raised more than $216, 000 for St. Baldrick’s.

For the last six years, Waid has organized the local “Shave the Mayor” event, where people shave their heads to raise money for research. He began the effort when an employee’s son was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation had a competition to find the “Best Bald Dad.” Waid submitted a photo of him and his son.

“My son was 11 years old when we first shaved our heads. Now, after six straight years of shaving our heads together, my son shows me every day what it is to be a leader and fighter for others!” he said.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation announced Waid as the winner of the competition Friday.

“As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, St. Baldrick’s not only prioritizes the future generation, but also takes time to recognize the incredible parents – like Mike – who are dedicated to helping kids with cancer,” the foundation said in a statement.