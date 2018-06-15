Loveland man recovering after road rage caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOVELAND, Colo. -- Jamie Jochum says it's hard to watch the violent security camera footage of a driver pinning her son in a Loveland Walmart parking lot and driving away. Loveland Police posted the video on Facebook in hopes someone may recognize the vehicle.

"It's heart-wrenching that somebody tried to kill my son for no reason," Jochum said.

He son is recovering in Mckee Medical Center in Loveland after getting surgery on his wrist Friday morning. His mom says he also has a broken knee, ankle and road rash.

"It breaks my heart," Jochum said. "I'd rather be the one there than him."

Jochum says her son was driving home from work in Fort Collins when he and his friend saw a car driving erratically on the road. That car ended up following them into a Walmart parking lot in Loveland. Jochum says her son got out of the car to confront the driver, and that's when he was hit.

"Call 911 immediately or drive to the police station," Jochum said.

Loveland Police are still looking for the vehicle, saying it may have damage to the front right rear-view mirror and fender. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 970-962-2032.