Lakewood police asking for public’s help in finding fatal hit-and-run driver

Posted 4:57 pm, June 15, 2018, by , Updated at 05:01PM, June 15, 2018

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Investigators in Lakewood are hoping the public can help them track down the person who struck and killed a pedestrian with their truck last weekend.

Source: Lakewood Police Department

Police said around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, June 9, a black four-door Chevrolet Silverado hit a pedestrian at 4th Avenue and Union Boulevard, killing them.

The truck was last seen going southbound on Kipling Street at Hampden Avenue.

Source: Lakewood Police Department

The Chevy has several small black grille pieces missing and likely has some damage on the passenger-side hood above the damaged section of grille.

The vehicle has aftermarket silver rims with five or six spokes. There may be a spare tire on the rear passenger side of the cab.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

