Hoover Dam bridge reopened after barricaded man arrested

HOOVER DAM, Nev. — A masked man was holding protest signs outside of an armored truck blocking U.S. Highway 93 near Hoover Dam, Trooper Travis Smaka with the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

Las Vegas Now reported the suspect was taken into custody when he crossed into Arizona.

U.S. Highway 93 has reopened in both directions.

Multiple agencies had responded to the Mike O’Callaghan – Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge between Nevada and Arizona, where the man had blocked lanes of traffic with the truck.