× Evacuation order canceled for residents near wildfire southwest of Conifer in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — An evacuation order was lifted Friday evening for residents near a small wildfire that was burning in the Wamblee Trail area southwest of Conifer.

The order had affected people in about 20 homes.

But quick work by firefighters reduced any potential threat from this fire.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the fire near 13800 Wamblee Trail is about 2.5 acres. No structures are immediately threatened .

North Fork Fire, Platte Canyon Fire, the US Forest Service and West Metro Fire Rescue are all on the scene fighting the fire.

Platte Canyon Fire said there were other small fires in the same area.