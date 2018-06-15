Former CIA Spy – Emily Brandwin – National Security Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Emily Brandwin Shares her Personal Journey from Comedian to ‘Spy’ to Safety Advocate

Each June, National Safety Month focuses on reducing the leading causes of injury and death at work, on the road and in our homes and communities. The National Safety Council recognizes this month to remind people just what they can do to eliminate preventable deaths through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Emily Brandwin is a former CIA Operative and popular speaker who can tackle many of the safety concerns that many people might have. Discover how this former comic became a CIA operative and a nationally-renowned speaker and writer. Please feel free to check out her website at www.CIASpyGirl.com.