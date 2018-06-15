Bocco Fire in Eagle County 100 percent contained

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — Crews have reached 100 percent containment of the Bocco Fire burning near Wolcott.

The Eagle County Sheriff provided the containment update Friday afternoon.

We are very happy to report that the #BoccoFire is 100% contained. — Eagle County Sheriff (@EagleCountySO) June 15, 2018

Evacuation orders had been lifted Tuesday, when containment was at 50 percent.

The wildfire has burned at least 415 acres. It began Saturday.

The burn area is near Highway 131 north of Interstate 70.

The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying individuals who were seen near the Wolcott gun range when the fire started.

On Friday, detectives said they are searching for a blue Toyota Tacoma that has a “bully bar” push bumper in the front. They are also looking for a white or silver sedan that may be an Audi.

Investigators said the persons of interest were seen shooting weapons and were possibly part of a class. The most identifiable person in the group is a muscular man who is about 6′ 1″ tall and weighs 220 lbs. He was wearing a black military of tactical style vest.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office at 970-328-8500 or Eagle County Crime Stoppers at 970-328-7007. If a tip leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect, a reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.

Note: The Bocco Fire is not to be confused with the Burro Fire, which is burning in the Four Corners region.