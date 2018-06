THORNTON, Colo. — An alert was issued for an endangered woman who has not been seen since Monday, the Thornton Police Department said.

Sandra Muniz, 60, was last seen in the area of East 128th Avenue and Holly Street. She might have her dog with her, police said.

Muniz is described as 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 720-977-5150.