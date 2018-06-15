ZuZu from “It’s a Wonderful Life” – 1940’s WWII Era Ball

Karolyn Grimes was only 6 years old when she played ZuZu, George and Mary Bailey's daughter, in "It's a Wonderful Life". She spoke the iconic lines, "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings." Karolyn has used her lifelong gift to spread a message of hope throughout the world. She will join the unforgettably magical 10th anniversary of the 1940's WWII Era Ball, Saturday night at the Boulder Airport.
You can also enjoy the singing and dancing sweethearts Satin Dollz as they swing to the sounds of the world famous Glenn Miller Orchestra. Enjoy a night of dancing under the stars w/your sweetheart (or meet one), amongst WWII planes/flybys/vehicles & re-enactors, listening to the most sought after big bands!
http://www.1940sball.org/1940sball/1940s_WWII_Era_Ball/
