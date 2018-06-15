Another round of 90s with gusty afternoon thunderstorms; weekend rain still on track

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It will be another day of smoky sunshine on Friday with a 20 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorms.

High temperatures will reach the low 90s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect smoky sunshine and a 20 percent chance of afternoon dry, gusty thunderstorms with highs in the 70s and 80s.

The remnant moisture from Hurricane Bud plus a cold front from Canada delivers rain and thunderstorms in the mountains starting Saturday midday into the afternoon.

This wet, cooler pattern continues on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A flash flood watch is in effect for the San Juan Mountains that includes the where the 416 Fire is burning.

Expect one-half inch to 3 inches of rain during the four-day period.

Across the Front Range, there are high chances for rain and thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs fall into the 70s.

There could be one-half inch to 2 inches of rain over the four days in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

