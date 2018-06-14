Suspect involved in Denver officer-involved shooting dies

DENVER — The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting near the state Capitol has died, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

The man was taken to a hospital after the exchange of gunfire on East Colfax Avenue near Pearl Street on Wednesday night.

An officer was shot in the leg and was treated and released from a hospital on Wednesday night.

Two bystanders suffered minor injuries in the crossfire. It’s not clear how they were hurt.

Police said the officer involved was on routine bicycle patrol when flagged down on a report of a robbery at a 7-Eleven store just before 8 p.m.

The officer saw the suspect and began to approach him when gunfire was exchanged.

It’s not clear who fired first, but people on the street at the time said it was a chaotic scene.

The name and age of the suspect were not released. The name of the officer was not released.