Boy killed, 3 wounded in Westminster shooting; suspect in custody

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- A boy was killed and two adults and a child were wounded in a shooting in a parking lot in Westminster on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The mother and brother of the boy who died suffered life-threatening injuries and were in critical condition.

A man who was not related to the other three is expected to survive his injuries, the Westminster Police Department said.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. when police said a man opened fire in a parking lot in the Cedar Wood Square parking lot near West 80th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

The names and ages of the boy who died and the three who were wounded were not released.

Police said the shooter fled the scene, prompting a search for his vehicle.

About three hours later, the Colorado State Patrol intercepted the vehicle on southbound Interstate 25 near Founders Parkway in Castle Rock.

Westminster police said the driver was taken into custody. A spokeswoman said police believe he was responsible for the shooting. He is not related to the victims.

They did not release any information about a possible motive. His identity was not released.

West 80th Avenue was closed during the investigation. One lane of northbound Sheridan Boulevard was closed as well. The crime scene was cleared and all roads reopened late Thursday night.

Several agencies including the FBI were supporting Westminster police with the investigation.