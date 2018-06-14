Rain chances increasing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The forecast for the week ahead is looking stormy. Any showers near the fires burning in Colorado will help with efforts to put the blaze out.

There will be scattered storms on Friday and Saturday across the Denver metro area and the Front Range.

There will be better rain chances with more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

And the rain continues with more scattered storms on Wednesday through Friday.

Rain totals by early next week look significant, especially across the southwestern mountains that desperately need the rain.

#cowx rain is still looking good for the weekend and early next week...rain totals through Tuesday look impressive and just what we need to help fight wildfires burning in Colorado pic.twitter.com/KRu8SY2niQ — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) June 14, 2018

