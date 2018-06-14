Paula’s Picks- BUBU – Better Bowls by Chef Troy Guard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One of Denver's most famous and prolific restaurateurs, Chef Troy Guard, brings us fresh, flavorful, scratch-made bowls at Bubu. You can build your own, or choose from nine new signature bowls created by Chef Guard, including the Troy Aloha Poke, OG Colorado, and Thai. The rich proteins like tuna, steak, chicken, and salmon come from Troy Guard's other restaurants like Mister Tuna, Guard & Grace, and TAG... Delish!

Bubu is open M-F, from 11 - 5pm at both locations, Republic Plaza and Larimer Square.