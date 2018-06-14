Officer involved shooting in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — There was an officer involved shooting near the intersection of 69th Avenue and Pecos Street on Thursday afternoon, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office first tweeted about the incident around 11:15 a.m. The area is near Interstate 76 and Pecos Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

The sheriff’s office asks for people to avoid the area.

