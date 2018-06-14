Northbound I-25 closed at Park Avenue West for crash involving tanker truck, fuel spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Northbound Interstate 25 was closed near downtown Denver during the Thursday morning commute because of a crash that involved a rolled over tanker truck and several passenger vehicles, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The interstate was closed between Park Avenue West and Interstate 70. Traffic was being taken off the interstate at Speer Boulevard.

The crash happened about 6:45 a.m. at the 44th Avenue overpass and involved at least five other vehicles.

Four people were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries, the Denver Fire Department said.

A hazardous materials team was brought to the scene to stop fuel that was spilling from the tanker. There was no fire, officials said.

A foam blanket was used to control the fuel vapors.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said to expect "extremely long delays" and alternate routes were advised. There was no estimate for when the interstate would reopen.

Traffic was snarled on the interstate behind the crash back to Speer Boulevard. Several drivers were on the interstate waiting to be able to get out of the jam.

RTD buses were detoured around the area, affecting the FF, LD, 120X, 122X and several other lines that originate in downtown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.