Jefferson County homeless shelter closing after dip in fundraising

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- The need for homeless shelters in the metro area is on the rise, and starting this weekend there will be fewer beds available in the community.

The Action Center, a shelter in Lakewood, is set to close its doors on Saturday. While the decision to vacate the shelter hurts some people, folks at the Action Center hope the change will contribute to the greater good of the community.

“This is an unfortunate move,” Action Center's Director of Program Services Laurie Walowitz said.

The shelter is closing for financial reasons according to Walowitz. She said the shelter had a dip in fundraising. She says it's probably because of the change in leadership.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s heartbreaking to have to close that resource for folks," Walowitz said.

Walowitz said the shelter will close in order to keep the center's other services open. One of the most used services at Action Center is the grocery store.

In 2017, Action Center provided 628,410 meals to needy families. That's compared to 6,250 nights of sleep for shelter residents.

Walowitz said, “For the health of the larger agency, it was something that was necessary.”

Action Center is confident they will find a partner to re-open and run the shelter moving forward. In the meantime, leadership team members want to make sure everyone who lives in the shelter right now, has a new home before Saturday.