Several homes evacuated for grass fires along Interstate 70 near Watkins

WATKINS, Colo. -- Multiple grass fires burned along Interstate 70 near Watkins on Thursday morning.

Smoke was visible from the highway and flames moved through fields north of the interstate near Watkins Road.

The fires burned near structures but did not enter a nearby trailer park. No injuries have been reported.

The fire was contained about 8:30 a.m., but several homes in the area were evacuated as crews mopped up the fire.

Crews from the Bennett-Watkins Fire Rescue, the Aurora Fire Department and the Sable Altura Fire District fought the fire.

The cause of the fires is under investigation.