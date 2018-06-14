Evacuation order lifted for residents affected by Buffalo Fire in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County sheriff lifted the mandatory evacuation order Thursday afternoon for people in about 1,300 homes near Silverthorne.

The Buffalo Fire forced them out of their homes after it started on Tuesday morning.

Residents of the Mesa Cortina and Wildernest subdivisions were allowed to return home. Those residents were still under a pre-evacuation order in case they needed to leave again.

Residents needed to present ID to get back into their neighborhoods.

The Buffalo Fire has burned about 90 acres. The sheriff said the fire was human-caused, but details about how it started were not released.

The investigation was ongoing.